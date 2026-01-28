Chelsea players in car crash 'mystery' following strange incident near Cobham training ground

The mystery car crash is the latest incident to throw Chelsea's training ground into the spotlight this season. Emergency services were called in October as the training ground had to be evacuated when an alarm in the swimming pool was activated. Players and staff were forced outside amid fears of a potential chlorine leak. The club issued a statement afterwards that read: "Fire services responded to an automatically triggered alarm at Chelsea FC's Cobham training facility. As a precaution, all staff were safely evacuated. Emergency services confirmed a false alarm, and staff and players were able to return to the building."

The authorities were also called to Chelsea's training base in August after £30,000 worth of camera equipment went missing. The technology was used primarily for performance analysis and tactical preparation, leading the Blues to call in Surrey Police to investigate.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!