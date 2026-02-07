Goal.com
Stephen Darwin

Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: Write off Cole Palmer at your peril! Ice-cold England forward shuts up his critics with devasting reminder of his class

Chelsea swept Wolves aside in a devastating first-half display that saw Cole Palmer bag a hat-trick. The England forward, who has had his fair share of critics amid reports that he was seeking a way out of Stamford Bridge, buried two penalties and smacked home a third on his 100th appearance for the Blues in what proved to be a pretty comfortable afternoon for Liam Rosenior and his side.

Wolves started on the front foot but found themselves behind as Matt Doherty clumsily tripped Joao Pedro in the box to allow Palmer to slot him his first from the spot, cupping his ears as he wheeled away

The former Manchester City winger scored his second penalty after 35 minutes before smashing into the roof of the net to complete his hat-trick as he arrived onto Marc Cucurella's cut-back.

The hosts pulled one back early on in the second half courtesy of Tolu Arokodare's spin and strike but the damage had long been done, with Rosenior's men managing to keep pace with Manchester United in the race to finish in the top four.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Molineux...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (5/10):

    Had very little to do except pick the ball out of his net as Arokodare grabbed the consolation from the corner.

    Malo Gusto (4/10):

    Wasteful in attack and failed to clear as he lazily flung a heel at the corner that led to Wolves' goal.

    Wesley Fofana (6/10):

    Cruised through the game after having to be alert on a couple of occasions as Wolves looked dangerous early on. Will be annoyed at the failure to keep a clean sheet.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    Loves to celebrate a challenge, and there were plenty for him to enjoy here as he got stuck in and won the majority of his duels. Might've done better on the goal as he was beaten in the air by Adam Armstrong.

    Marc Cucurella (7/10):

    Took up a really high position on left and it proved effective as he laid the ball across for Palmer's third. Didn't really have to do too much defending such was Chelsea's dominance.

    Midfield

    Andrey Santos (6/10):

    Solid enough and did well to continue for the majority of the game after being crunched by Armstrong.

    Moises Caicedo (8/10):

    Smashed into tackles and disrupted any momentum Wolves were trying to build in the second half. Completely dominant and made a mammoth 95 passes, too.

    Attack

    Cole Palmer (9/10):

    He's back. Nonchalantly stroked home both penalties and arrived right on cue to bang home his hat-trick. Classy stuff from the England man to mark his 100th Chelsea appearance in style.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    The confidence is flowing through him - evidenced by his cheeky rabona attempt at goal. Created loads of chances and was unfortunate not to claim a goal or an assist.

    Pedro Neto (5/10):

    The home fans soon got tired of booing him although he would've hoped to be more effective on his old stomping ground. Missed one huge chance at the end that summed up his day.

    Joao Pedro (7/10):

    Hardly had a sniff in front of goal but earned the two penalties as a willing runner in attack. Taken off for Delap in the second half.

    Subs & Manager

    Alejandro Garnacho (5/10):

    Replaced Palmer on the hour mark but didn't take his chance to impress in what's been a pretty rough week for him.

    Liam Delap (5/10):

    A couple of strong runs forward but didn't really get a chance to shoot at goal.

    Josh Acheampong (5/10):

    An assured enough display after replacing Gusto at right-back.

    Jorrel Hato (N/A):

    On as a late sub as Andrey Santos finally gave in to his injury.

    Liam Rosenior (8/10):

    He's kept faith in Palmer despite all the noise and that was properly repaid by the England forward today. Seems to have settled on a favoured starting XI, too, and that should help in the race to finish in the Champions League spots.

