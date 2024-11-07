Chelsea player ratings vs Noah: Blues get brutal! Enzo Fernandez & Joao Felix obliterate Armenians as Enzo Maresca's side score eight to continue perfect Conference League start

The Premier League side showed no mercy as they battered their opponents to make it three wins in the competition

Chelsea handed out a beating of biblical proportions as they hammered Armenian side Noah 8-0 in the Conference League on Thursday. The Blues were simply too strong, fast and ruthless for the visitors to keep up, despite Noah's bright start to the game.

After an incredible miss from close range by Joao Felix, the great flood began in the 12th minute when Tosin Adarabioyo headed in his first goal for the Blues when he shook off his marker to meet Enzo Fernandez's excellent corner. Immediately afterwards, Noah gifted Chelsea a goal as Marc Guiu pounced on an awful pass across the back line to open his account, too, before Axel Disasi headed low into the net in a goal almost identical to Adarabioyo's.

Noah turned self-destructive again three minutes later when Goncalo Silva was caught in possession, allowing Fernandez to feed Felix for a simple finish for the hosts' fourth. The pick of the bunch, though, was doubtless the stunning effort that Mykhailo Mudryk sent into the top corner from outside the box to make it 5-0, and the misery continued when Dasi burst forward on the counter and found Felix, whose shot was knocked into the net.

With the job well and truly wrapped up, Fernandez and Guiu were substituted at half-time as Enzo Maresca's team slowed down and the away side attempted to prevent further humiliation, but Christopher Nkunku raced onto Felix's pass and eventually found the net after his first effort was saved. The officials refused to go easy on Noah, either, as Chelsea were given a debatable penalty after a VAR review and Nkunku lashed in from the spot.

