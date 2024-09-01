Chelsea player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Cole Palmer purrs yet again but Pedro Neto no-shows as Blues held to disappointing draw

The England international tried his hardest to inspire Enzo Maresca's side to another victory, but Eberechi Eze's strike earned the visitors a point

Chelsea produced arguably their best 45 minutes yet under Enzo Maresca on Sunday, but were unable to beat Crystal Palace after being pegged back in the second half to draw 1-1.

Maresca's side started on the front foot, and after Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke both went close to opening the scoring, Nicolas Jackson broke the deadlock when he finished off a superb team move in the 25th minute.

The Blues continued to go in search of a second goal and Palmer saw a free-kick wonderfully tipped behind by Dean Henderson after the restart. Maresca will quickly learn that in the Premier League, missed chances can be punished, and so it proved when Eberechi Eze scored a brilliant equaliser from outside the area with only Palace's second shot on target.

Eze's goal breathed new life into the visitors and a Malo Gusto block in the 67th minute denied the England international a glorious opportunity to put Oliver Glasner's side ahead. Maresca reacted by introducing Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku in the second half, but the attacking trio were unable to inspire a winner, with Jackson missing two chances to score in injury-time.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...