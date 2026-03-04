Goal.com
Sean Walsh

Chelsea player ratings vs Aston Villa: Joao Pedro is something special! Hat-trick hero reignites Blues' top-five hopes as Liam Rosenior gets perfect response

Chelsea boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League with an emphatic 4-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night. The Blues had gone three games without a Premier League win to significantly weaken their chances of a top-five finish, but answered plenty of critics with a superb comeback victory in the West Midlands.

Chelsea fell behind inside three minutes. Leon Bailey ran past Jorrel Hato and rolled a slow cross into the box, which saw Ollie Watkins hold off Wesley Fofana and allow Douglas Luiz to ghost in ahead of Reece James to convert.

But the visitors eventually had their leveller after the half-hour mark. Enzo Fernandez picked out Malo Gusto on the right wing, and the Frenchman delivered a pinpoint cross for Joao Pedro to tap in at the back post.

Just before the break, Villa thought they had nipped back in front. Chelsea committed too many men forward, with James' loose pass cut out which allowed the hosts to break at pace, with Watkins tucking away after running in behind. However, he was deemed offside by a matter of inches after a VAR check and the Blues were let off the hook.

In the last of eight added minutes at the end of the first half, Chelsea pulled in front for the first time. The lively Alejandro Garnacho kept the ball well down the left before finding Fernandez inside, and he dinked a ball into Pedro - onside by the slimmest of margins, contrasting with Watkins' earlier effort - to convert from a tight angle.

After the interval, Cole Palmer added Chelsea's third. James' ball into the box was pushed away by Emiliano Martinez, but the Blues' No.10 was on hand to smash back in the rebound and extend the visitors' advantage.

Pedro wrapped up his hat-trick on 64 minutes. Palmer exploited Villa's high line with a delicious through ball for Garnacho, and he selflessly squared for Pedro to roll into an empty net. Fortunately for Villa, that was the end of the Blues' scoring for one night.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Villa Park...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Filip Jorgensen (6/10):

    A surprise starter with Robert Sanchez dropped to the bench. Could probably have done a bit better with Luiz's opener but made some impressive saves thereafter.

    Malo Gusto (7/10):

    Produced a superb cross to tee up Pedro for the equaliser that ignited Chelsea's evening. Ought to have added more assists given the space he was afforded as the game opened up. Subbed for Lavia.

    Wesley Fofana (5/10):

    Reinstated to the starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension. Was far too passive, both for Villa's opening goal and the rest of the game. Taken off for Adarabioyo.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    Had to be on his toes and clean up a lot of the mess made by Fofana.

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):

    Arguably should have done better to stop Bailey for Luiz's goal, but was barely troubled by the Jamaica winger from that point onwards.

    Midfield

    Reece James (6/10):

    Unconvincing in the midfield battle. Played a few errant passes and was a yard slower in most of his duels. Improved as the game wore on, at least.

    Moises Caicedo (7/10):

    By far the most composed Chelsea head in the early stages after they went behind. His composure was crucial in staging the comeback.

    Enzo Fernandez (9/10):

    One of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt, continually opening Villa up with a series of impressive passes. Such a clever assist for Pedro's second goal. Replaced by Cucurella.

    Attack

    Cole Palmer (8/10):

    A slow burner. Was so hesitant in the first half but was a man reborn after the break, getting on the scoresheet himself and playing a key role in the fourth goal. Subbed for Delap.

    Joao Pedro (10/10):

    Brazil's best No.9? The former Brighton man is certainly making a case for it. A magnificent hat-trick of proper strikers' finishes. Brilliant throughout. Afforded a rest for Santos.

    Alejandro Garnacho (8/10):

    Drafted in for the suspended Pedro Neto, and the Portuguese winger will do well to get that spot back. Garnacho was a constant menace down Chelsea's left and often led their quick breakaways. Grabbed a deserved assist to get Pedro his hat-trick.

    Subs & Manager

    Romeo Lavia (6/10):

    Given a late run-out in place of Gusto.

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    Made his return from injury in place of Fernandez.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (6/10):

    On for Fofana.

    Liam Delap (N/A):

    Came on late for Palmer.

    Andrey Santos (N/A):

    Replaced fellow Brazilian Pedro.

    Liam Rosenior (9/10):

    What a way for Chelsea to end their recent Premier League rut. Rosenior got the gameplan spot on, exploiting Villa's high line time and again.

