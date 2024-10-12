The Colombian netted an absolutely superb goal and ran the Gunners ragged throughout a superbly dynamic display, aided by the brilliant England star.

In a thoroughly entertaining London derby on Saturday, Chelsea edged past Arsenal at the Emirates, thanks to a maverick performance from the superb Mayra Ramirez.

Within four minutes, the Blues had the lead, as Ramirez used some real ingenuity to hook the ball over her own head and into the back of the net from a corner.

And it was 2-0 before the 20 minute mark. Lauren James forced her way into Arsenal's box and crossed to the back post, where the onrushing Sandy Baltimore finished coolly on the volley.

Before half-time, though, Arsenal pulled a goal back through Caitlin Foord, thanks to a mazy run and a smart finish in the area, beating Lucy Bronze at right-back and Hannah Hampton in goal.

Ramirez was subbed in the second half and limped off, suggesting she may well have sustained an injury.

Arsenal grew in confidence as the game progressed and Stina Blackstenius hit the bar with five minutes remaining, but the visitors stood strong to take all three points.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Emirates...