+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Chelsea St Polten UWCLGetty Images
Jamie Spencer

Chelsea player ratings vs St Polten: Sam Kerr scores twice on first Blues start in 692 days as Catarina Macario also bags brace in thumping Women's Champions League win

Chelsea cruised to a 6-0 win over Austrian side St Polten on matchday three of the Women's Champions League league phase on Tuesday night, which included a landmark 150th goal scored by the club in European competition. Sonia Bompastor's Blues move up to second in the standings, at least for the next 24 hours, with Sam Kerr working hard and rewarded for her efforts.

Kerr lacked conviction with a great early chance only a few yards from goal, but Wieke Kaptein made sure to put a similar opportunity away to break the deadlock after 12 minutes. Naomi Girma's bundled would-be second for Chelsea just over half an hour in was chalked off due to Kerr being offside as she knocked the ball across goal to the American, but there was nothing wrong with Catarina Macario's low strike from the edge of the box just before the interval.

A top Schluter save denied Macario a quickfire third right after the restart. But Alyssa Thompson soon drew a penalty by bamboozling Izabela Krizaj, that Macario made no mistake converting. Thompson had a goal disallowed with Kerr again offside in the build-up.

Kerr kept at it and eventually got her reward with a well-taken goal to make it 4-0. A heavily deflected Lauren James effort on her return from four months out handed Chelsea a late fifth, officially recorded as an own goal. A heavily deflected Lauren James effort on her return from four months out handed Chelsea a late fifth, officially recorded as an own goal from Lisa Ebert, before Kerr’s second of the night wrapped up the 6-0 win.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the NV Arena...

  • Ellie CarpenterGetty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Livia Peng (6/10):

    Standing in for the injured Hannah Hampton, although she may have got that nod anyway due to the Lionesses number one being rested on matchday one. Largely a spectator.

    Ellie Carpenter (8/10):

    Chelsea had so much of the ball in advanced areas it was the perfect opportunity to get forward, playing like an extra winger at times, and she laid on the early breakthrough for Kaptein with a smart cutback. Defensively strong too.

    Lucy Bronze (7/10):

    Obviously not known for playing at centre-back, but it was a repeat of the recent WSL win over London City Lionesses, affording Millie Bright and Nathalie Bjorn a rest after the Arsenal game.

    Naomi Girma (7/10):

    Didn't know much about she managed to get the ball in the back of the net, after an initial header came back off the post and rebounded in...not that it mattered because of an offside flag.

    Sandy Baltimore (7/10):

    Freed up to move higher up the pitch once Niamh Charles was brought on in the second half.

    • Advertisement
  • Wieke KapteinGetty Images

    Midfield

    Catarina Macario (9/10):

    Always a threat with exceptional delivery in to the danger area from both set-pieces and open play. Finished her chance with great precision to double the lead at a key moment right before the break and showed composure from 12 yards to send Schluter the wrong way for 3-0. The width of a post away from a hat-trick after striking the woodwork with a late free-kick.

    Keira Walsh (7/10):

    Probably wishes opposing players would stop flying in on her ankles, after Arsenal's Victoria Pelova at the weekend and now Fanni Nagy here. hardly misplaced a pass all night to help exhaust St Polten.

    Wieke Kaptein (7/10):

    It was a case of a well-timed run that got her into the right place at the right time to score early on. Tidy on the ball throughout.

  • SKN St.Pölten v Chelsea FC Women - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (7/10):

    Ought to have made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage-time, but denied one-on-one by Carina Schluter's outstretched right foot. Otherwise a source of decent creativity on the right.

    Sam Kerr (9/10):

    This was her first start in almost two years - since December 2023 - after coming through injury hell. Got into the right positions constantly, but should have done better with an early opportunity and put a great headed chance wide. Eventually scored, setting the chance with a brilliant first touch, and arguably a sharper and more match-practiced version of Sam Kerr would have scored a hat-trick on another night.

    Alyssa Thompson (7/10):

    Won the second half penalty that really put the game beyond doubt and was unlucky that her goal was chalked off due to Kerr being offside.

  • SKN St.Pölten v Chelsea FC Women - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Veerle Buurman (6/10):

    A nice opportunity to give the Dutch teenager meaningful minutes, replacing Girma at half-time.

    Niamh Charles (8/10):

    A very impressive half hour.

    Lexi Potter (7/10):

    Another youngster to get a chance on the big stage.

    Sjoeke Nusken (6/10):

    Almost got a Chelsea seventh in stoppage time at the end, drawing a good save from Schluter.

    Lauren James (7/10):

    First Chelsea appearance since last season for the final 15 minutes. Deflected late shot goes down as a Lisa Ebert own goal.

    Sonia Bompastor (8/10):

    Kept key players Millie Bright, Nathalie Bjorn and Erin Cuthbert on the bench to provide at least some rest, and made good use of the wider squad. The result never really should have been in doubt.

WSL
Chelsea FC Women crest
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
Everton Women crest
Everton Women
EVE
Women's Champions League
SKN St. Poelten crest
SKN St. Poelten
STP
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV