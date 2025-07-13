Chelsea player ratings vs PSG: Cole Palmer is unplayable! Blues superstar lights up Club World Cup final as Joao Pedro and Robert Sanchez also shine to secure global title

The England international scored twice and assisted another at MetLife Stadium as Enzo Maresca's side tore the European champions apart.

Cole Palmer inspired Chelsea to Club World Cup glory as the England international produced a virtuoso performance against European champions Paris Saint-Germain to secure the global crown for Enzo Maresca's side. Palmer scored twice and provided an assist as the Blues became the inaugural winners of FIFA's revamped tournament in New Jersey with a 3-0 victory.

Despite being the underdogs, Chelsea began the final on the front foot, and Palmer curled narrowly wide after a fine team move. Robert Sanchez did have to react well to keep out Desire Doue at the other end, but the Blues's early pressure eventually told midway through the first half when Palmer guided a shot into the bottom corner after good work by Malo Gusto.

Palmer produced an almost identical finish after quick feet created room inside the penalty area for him to make it 2-0, and the Blues made it three before half-time when Palmer carried the ball towards the edge of the penalty area before playing in Joao Pedro to chip the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Article continues below

PSG looked to get themselves back into the game after the break, but both Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha were both denied by stunning Sanchez saves, while substitute Liam Delap twice forced Donnarumma into strong stops shortly after replacing Pedro. Joao Neves then saw red in the closing stages for PSG after he pulled Marc Cucurella's hair.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from MetLife Stadium...