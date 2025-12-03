'I wanted to go' - Chelsea star Marc Cucurella admits he was 'on his knees' to join Man City before making Stamford Bridge switch

Speaking to Informe, Cucurella claimed that he was elated to play under Pep Guardiola when he learned about City's interest, as he said: "Man City wanted me before I joined Chelsea. They were on fire, one of the best teams in the world. I wanted to go. When they come like they did, when Guardiola asks, you’ll go on your knees if necessary. But the clubs couldn’t reach an agreement."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!