This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Chelsea considering getting rid of Nicolas Jackson after striker's second costly recent red card at Club World Cup N. Jackson Chelsea Juventus SSC Napoli Serie A Premier League Transfers Chelsea are considering the sale of Nicolas Jackson after the striker received another red card, with a number of Italian teams showing interest. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chelsea consider Jackson sale after red card

Was sent off four minutes after coming on vs Flamengo

Has attracted interest from Serie A Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask