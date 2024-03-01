'Of course you pay attention' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals whether Blues were inspired by Gary Neville's 'billion-pound bottle jobs' jibe following late FA Cup win over Leeds
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has denied the suggestion Gary Neville's criticism of his team helped inspire them to an FA Cup win against Leeds.
- Neville slammed Pochettino's team
- Chelsea bounced back with win vs Leeds
- Coach denies criticism inspired team