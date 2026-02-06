Getty Images Sport
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor signs new contract until 2030 just days after opening door to shock Blues exit
Chelsea Women boss signs new deal until 2030
Bompastor has signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea in a major show of faith from the Blues hierarchy. The Frenchwoman is renowned as one of the best head coaches in the women's game following her previous stint with Lyon and led Chelsea to an unbeaten domestic season last term.
However, things have been trickier this time around, with the Blues set to surrender their WSL title, sitting 12 points behind City with only eight games remaining.
Even with their difficulties this campaign, Chelsea have backed their head coach with a fresh deal to renew hope for a strong end to the season.
- Getty Images Sport
Bompastor: 'I couldn't be prouder to represent Chelsea'
Bompastor said, as quoted by Chelsea's website: "I am delighted to extend my stay here. I want to thank the club for their unwavering support and the trust they have shown in me. It’s a privilege to lead this team and I could not be prouder to represent Chelsea.
"Our fans have made me feel at home since the day I arrived and I am grateful for the many special moments we have shared together so far. Lifting the WSL trophy at Stamford Bridge and FA Cup at Wembley with our supporters are memories I will never forget.
"Our success as a team is built on grit, resilience and intensity and we do not settle for anything less than winning. We have so much left to fight for, we are competing on four fronts, and we will give everything, every single day to make our supporters proud. My focus is firmly on bringing more success to this amazing club."
Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: "Since the day Sonia joined Chelsea, she has delivered a level of excellence that has elevated our women’s team on and off the pitch.
"Her impact has been immediate and significant, and the standards she sets embody exactly what we want this club to represent. Sonia is not only a key part of driving our success today, but also an integral part of the long-term future we are building.
"Renewing her contract reflects our belief in her leadership, her vision and the stability she brings to the club. There is still a lot to play for this season as we continue to compete for all major trophies. We are very excited for Sonia and the team for the next phase both in the short and long term."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Bompastor threatened shock exit after 5-1 Man City defeat
Last week's heavy defeat to City seemed to end any realistic hopes of Chelsea retaining their WSL title and even led to Bompastor signalling she would walk away from her job if the club no longer felt she was the right person to be in charge.
She had said: "I’m really confident in terms of someone who is really honest. If people think I’m not the right person to stay for this job at the club, I’ll be happy to go if they think that’s the right thing.
"But I will never give up. I know football, sometimes it happens, you can be in this situation. I always fight. But again, the institution of Chelsea is a lot more important than myself."
- Getty Images Sport
Blues looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats
While the league title looks to be beyond their reach, Chelsea can still scoop silverware during the remaining months of the season. They advanced straight to the Champions League quarter-finals after finishing third in the league phase table and take on Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round later in February. Midway through March, they face the same team, this time in the League Cup final at Ashton Gate.
Advertisement