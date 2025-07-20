Chelsea, Man Utd & Liverpool annoy Newcastle with transfer business as Eddie Howe reacts to ‘frustrating’ failed pursuits of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo & Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted to growing frustration in the transfer market after the Magpies missed out on multiple key targets to Premier League rivals, including Bryan Mbeumo, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike. While Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been very active, Newcastle's transfer activity remains stifled due to financial restrictions.

Newcastle miss out on four targets to Premier League rivals

Howe admits financial rules limiting squad-strengthening options

Only Elanga signed so far amid mounting transfer frustration Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below