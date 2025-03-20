Chelsea's loss is Arsenal's gain: Best friends Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are the Gunners and England's future

The pair were both named in the top 10 of the NXGN 2025 list of the world's best wonderkids - yet more common ground for the childhood best friends

It is every football-obsessed young person's dream to make it as a professional, while achieving that alongside their best friend would be an unfathomable bonus. The chances of that actually happening, though? Basically non-existent.

Incredibly, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are living that dream at one of the biggest clubs in the country. The latest pair of Hale End graduates to make waves in the Arsenal first team, they have been on a remarkably similar pathway for more than a decade - culminating in their coinciding breakthroughs under Mikel Arteta in 2024-25.

But this is just the beginning, with the childhood pals primed to become the present and future for club and country after they took their place in the top 10 of the NXGN 2025 list of the 50 best wonderkids on the planet.