Chelsea player ratings vs Liverpool: Is Robert Sanchez really good enough?! Goalkeeper struggles again while Cole Palmer fails to spark as Blues fall to Anfield defeat

Enzo Maresca's side gave a decent account of themselves on Merseyside, but players at either end of the pitch came up short in the end

Chelsea suffered their second loss of the Premier League season as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday.

The Blues started the brighter of the two sides but fell behind in the 29th minute after Mohamed Salah scored from the spot after Levi Colwill foolishly fouled Curtis Jones. Cody Gakpo then had a goal disallowed before Jones thought he had won his team another spot-kick, but goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was deemed to have got to the ball first before taking out the Liverpool midfielder.

Chelsea responded in fine fashion as Nicolas Jackson beat the offside trap to grab an equaliser three minutes into the second half. They were level for less than two minutes, however, as Jones flicked the ball by an unconvincing Sanchez following a superb cross from Salah.

As an increasingly tetchy game headed towards its conclusion, the visitors pushed for a goal, but Arne Slot's team held on to stay top of the pile while Chelsea drop to sixth.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Anfield...