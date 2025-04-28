Chelsea FC v Manchester City - UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Finals Second LegGetty Images Sport
Chris Burton

'My a*se was black & blue!' - Chelsea & Lionesses star Millie Bright reveals hilarious story of how she got a scar on her bum to ex-England team-mate Rachel Daly

M. BrightEnglandWSLWomen's footballChelsea FC Women

Millie Bright has revealed how she ended up with an embarrassing scar on her bum, with the England international saying her “a*se was black and blue”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Defender is a vastly experienced performer
  • Likes to have fun away from the field
  • Picked up an embarrassing escalator injury
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match