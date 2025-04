This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Chelsea legend John Terry suffers injury during 2025 London Marathon as Jose Mourinho sends cheeky message J. Terry Chelsea Premier League John Terry experienced a painful issue while running the 2025 London Marathon on Sunday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Terry was among former pros to run London Marathon

Ex-England captain was seen limping and bleeding from nipple

Former boss Mourinho sent message on Instagram Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Conference League DIF CHE Match preview