'There is a real problem' - Chelsea legend Didier Drogba rages at Ivory Coast's humiliating defeat to Equatorial Guinea with AFCON hosts facing 'nightmare' group stage exit
Ivory Coast stunned 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea
Drogba believes 'there's a problem' with the hosts
Coach also admitted AFCON campaign has been a "nightmare"