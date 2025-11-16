Getty Images Sport
Chelsea stand alone as Sonia Bompastor's side become first team in WSL history to go 34 games unbeaten
Chelsea fail to make dominance count at Liverpool
Chelsea set out their intentions early on as Erin Cuthbert dragged an effort wide in the first minute following some good work by Alyssa Thompson down the left flank. And the Blues were ahead in the ninth minute as Thompson fired past Faye Kirby after cutting onto her right foot.
The west London side pushed for a second but were unable to capitalise on their dominance and were made to pay in the 33rd minute as they came undone owing to a 33rd minute Beata Olsson strike. Nathalie Bjorn failed to successfully cut out Lily Woodham pass leaving Olsson one-on-one with Livia Peng, and the Reds striker made no mistake from close range.
Chelsea controlled proceedings but were unable to carve out chances as they failed to break Liverpool down on Merseyside, as they were unable to muster a shot on target since Thompson's opener. As such, the Blues lost ground on their way to defending their crown but did make history in the process.
Chelsea make WSL history at Liverpool
While the result wasn't ideal for Chelsea, they still set the record for the longest unbeaten run in Women's Super League history. Indeed, the Blues are now unbeaten in 34 league matches, a record that stretches back to the end of the 2023-24 season.
Incidentally, the last team to beat Chelsea was Liverpool back in May 2024, as the Reds came from behind to claim a late 4-3 win. Aggie Beever-Jones had put Chelsea ahead, but found themselves behind midway through the second half as a Sophie Haug and an Erin Cuthbert own goal turned the clash on its head.
Beever-Jones scored hers and Chelsea second but the Reds were ahead again a minute later owing to a Leanne Kiernan strike. Teagan Micah's own goal drew Chelsea level again late on and the game looked destined for a draw only for Gemma Bonner to bag an injury time winner for Liverpool.
Man City going top changes nothing claims Bompastor
Chelsea went into the weekend second in the WSL as their 1-1 draw with Arsenal combined with Manchester City's win over Everton saw City moved to the top of the table. And City opened up a four-point lead at the WSL summit as they trounced Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.
The draw may have closed the gap at the top by a point, but Chelsea lost ground in their title defence. Blues boss Sonia Bompastor isn't worried by City's rise to the top and that competition is good for the league and Chelsea.
"The league is really competitive here. I understand from an outside point of view that last season, maybe the competition was not that high because we finished in a really strong position, 12 points ahead of everyone," Bompastor said ahead of Sunday's stalemate.
"But for us, it always felt that every weekend was tough and the competition was high. Nothing has changed this season. We know a lot of teams in this league can compete for the title.
"The title race has been really tough, and Man City are now at the top of the table, but it doesn't change anything for us. We are still early in the season. We know what we want to achieve, and we keep this in mind. We are focused on achieving our goals, and we are still in a good position for that.
"It's really good for the women's game to have that competition and to have many teams who are in the title race and compete at the highest level with us."
Chelsea back in Champions League action next week
Chelsea remain unbeaten in the WSL but will rue a missed opportunity to put further pressure on City. Bompastor will hope to see her Chelsea side return to winning ways when they face Barcelona in the Champions League next week.
The Blues were imperious in their 6-0 win over St. Polten last time out, a result that means Chelsea sit fourth having collected seven points from the opening three matches of the European campaign.
