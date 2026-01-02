'Really good energy' - Chelsea Under-21s coach opens up on 'enjoyable and exciting' role as Enzo Maresca's replacement ahead of Man City clash

Few managers have had as tough an assignment on their first day on the job as taking on Guardiola, who is regarded as one of the greatest managers in history having enjoyed great success with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City. The Catalan coach has revived the Cityzens' fortunes after a difficult 2024-25 campaign, though they still have plenty of work to do after slipping four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal following a goalless draw at Sunderland.

However, McFarlane downplayed the upcoming meeting of himself with Guardiola on the touchline, instead insisting his responsibility is to make sure Chelsea are ready to compete.

He added: "Ultimately it's a football match. It's not about me, my first game or playing against Pep - it's Chelsea vs City. Two top sides, we'll go there and compete. We've seen this year how this team can do in big moments.

"I'm quite relaxed about it. It might be more nerve-wracking and daunting when it gets closer to the game.

"I don't feel famous, other than the text messages you usually get. I'm just focused on coming in every day and doing the best I can. It doesn't feel different.

"I think that we know we're up against a really good team in really good form with a great manager, but we have a really good team. I wouldn't say we have nothing to lose, no."