Ritabrata Banerjee

'I don't care' - Chelsea captain Reece James sends bullish message to PSG ahead of Club World Cup final as Levi Colwill insists Blues 'aren't Real Madrid'

Chelsea captain Reece James sent out a bullish message to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of facing the Champions League winners in the Club World Cup final. James' colleague, Levi Colwill, on the other hand, issued a warning to the French giants as he claimed that the Blues won't surrender as easily as how Real Madrid did in the semi-final. PSG beat Madrid 4-0 in the last-four stage.

  • James sends bullish message to PSG
  • Colwill claimed Chelsea won't surrender like Real Madrid
  • Luis Enrique cautious ahead of CWC final
