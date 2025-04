This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Chelsea braced for bombshell Roman Abramovich interview release as former Blues owner finally lifts lid on £2.5bn sale to Todd Boehly & Clearlake Capital Chelsea Premier League Roman Abramovich has opened up on the forced sale of Chelsea in 2022 in a book that is set to be released. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Abramovich opens up on Chelsea sale

Book to be published this summer

Sold club after Russia's invasion of Ukraine Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League CHE EVE Match preview