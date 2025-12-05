Chelsea and Arsenal go head-to-head for Ligue 1 ace amid rival PSG interest

As per Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea and Arsenal have emerged as leading contenders in the growing race to sign Lille midfielder Bouaddi, whose reputation has soared after breaking through as one of Ligue 1’s most exciting young talents. The report has indicated that Arsenal are pushing aggressively, while Chelsea have stepped up their monitoring as they explore reinforcements in midfield ahead of next summer. Lille are aware of the competition and anticipate bids surpassing €50 million, with some earlier valuations even suggesting the figure could rise closer to €100 million. Paris Saint-Germain, who have long tracked Bouaddi, remain linked, though sources close to the player insist that no talks with the Paris club are currently taking place.

The 18-year-old has drawn increased attention following standout performances in domestic and European competition, most notably his display in Lille’s famous Champions League win over Real Madrid on his 17th birthday. His rapid rise has made him a key figure for Lille, prompting renewed attempts by the club to secure a contract extension beyond 2027.

Despite the mounting interest, Lille have yet to receive concrete proposals, and sporting director Olivier Letang is expected to hold firm until their valuation is met. Bouaddi’s camp also remains calm about the situation, with the teenager fully focused on his development and his club’s ambitions this season. Still, the intensity of the pursuit suggests that Lille face a defining summer as Europe’s elite prepare to circle.