Revealed: Chelsea, Arsenal & Bayern rebuffed in Bradley Barcola transfer pursuit as PSG stance on out-of-favour winger emerges

B. BarcolaTransfersParis Saint-GermainBayern MunichChelseaBundesligaPremier LeagueArsenal

Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola has drawn interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich - but Les Parisiens do not plan to sell him.

  • Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern rejected by PSG

  • Had shown interest in PSG's Barcola
  • wLuis Enrique has winger in his plans for next season
