Chelsea agree to send top prospect to River Plate after cancelling Strasbourg loan

The decision to recall the midfielder from France was driven by a lack of consistent opportunities at the Stade de la Meinau. Since joining Strasbourg in the summer of 2025, he has managed just four starts in Ligue 1 across the first half of the campaign. While he made 15 appearances in all competitions, his development was deemed to be stalling due to insufficient minutes on the pitch.

Romano reports that another key factor in the recall is the arrival of new talents at Strasbourg. As part of the BlueCo multi-club model, the French side are set to integrate fresh recruits during this window, which would have further engaged the competition for places in the attacking midfield roles. Chelsea officials, monitoring the situation from Cobham, decided that keeping Paez in a rotational role in Alsace would be detrimental to his growth. The recall allows Strasbourg to focus on their incoming reinforcements while freeing Paez to join a squad where he is expected to take on a more protagonist role.

