Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea agree personal terms with Michael Olise as Blues push to complete deal before their competitors

Michael OliseChelseaTransfersPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceManchester United

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to personal terms with Michael Olise as the Blues aim to complete the deal before their rivals.

  • Chelsea have a deal in principle with Olise
  • Negotiations are ongoing with Crystal Palace
  • Blues could well pay over £60m for the forward
