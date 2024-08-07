Championship PFA Player of the Year nominees: Chelsea new boy Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall makes six-man shortlist after leading Leicester back to Premier League with two Leeds stars also in running Kiernan Dewsbury-HallChampionshipChelseaLeicesterLeedsSouthamptonIpswichBlackburn Reserves

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is in contention to win the Championship PFA Player of the Year, along with two Leeds United stars.