And so another Champions League season chugs along. For Americans, though, it's been a bit of a weird one. In truth, there isn't a Champions League-contending team with an American in its squad. There's plenty of talent, but most of it exists outside the elite. Juventus, perhaps, were the most convincing this year, but their exit to Galatasaray - no matter how valiant - is indicative of where the Italians are.

There were, to be sure, some underperformances. PSV and Marseille, home to Ricardo Pepi and Tim Weah, will certainly expect to make it past the group phase. Juve will feel they are good enough to make it to the last 16. Bayer Leverkusen, where Malik Tillman plays his trade, are perhaps the happiest after coming out of things with a 2-0 aggregate win over Olympiacos.

But who performed the best? Does Weston McKennie, who was excellent for Juventus, deserve better? And what does this actually mean for American soccer? GOAL's writers take a look at Americans in the Champions League in another edition of... The Rondo.