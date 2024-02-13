'Hasn't done it in the Champions League' - Bukayo Saka given brutal reality check amid scintillating Arsenal form as Rio Ferdinand insists England winger is not yet 'world-class' Bukayo SakaArsenalPremier LeagueEnglandManchester United

Rio Ferdinand does not think in-form Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is in the "world-class" bracket, having yet to make his mark in the Champions League.