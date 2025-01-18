This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'Cesspit full of inbreds' - Wrexham's James McClean launches brutal attack on Shrewsbury fans after being pelted with abuse during Red Dragons' shock defeat to cross-border rivals J. McClean Wrexham Shrewsbury vs Wrexham League One Wrexham star James McClean has fired back at Shrewsbury fans who were abusing him during their recent win over the Red Dragons.

Irishman left furious after Wrexham's loss

Described people from the town as 'inbred'