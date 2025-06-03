Cesc Fabregas exclusive: Arsenal & Chelsea's 'stages', Arsene Wenger's lessons, life at Como & Gatorade's 5v5 campaign

The legendary midfielder talks to GOAL in a wide-ranging interview as part of Gatorade's annual 5v5 Tournament initiative

It's a scorching hot day in Munich, with less than 12 hours to go before the city hosts the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter. At the centre of the Olympiapark, the sprawling Olympic village constructed for the 1972 Summer Games, is a specially-built small-sided football setup for the week, tucked neatly between the stadium, lake and indoor arena. All roads inside the park lead there one way or another and it is the focus of attention, a true festival of football.

The court, complete with a fresh, green artificial pitch and a goal with orange trim and black netting is courtesy of Gatorade, one of UEFA's primary sponsors. They are holding their annual 5v5 Tournament, where teams of 14 to 16-year-olds from across the world compete to win tickets to the Champions League final. This year, Canada's boys and girls teams reached the last stage, but would later fall short against Brazil and Mexico respectively.

The day is also headlined by football royalty participating in a game of their own with influencers and global media, with Cafu, Robert Pires, Claude Makelele and Laura Georges all turning out. And then there was the star attraction, ex-Spain midfielder and Como manager Cesc Fabregas, who sat down with GOAL before kick-off to discuss his career, former clubs, Gatorade's initiative and more.