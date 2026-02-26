Cesc Fabregas' Como playing 'the best football' as Thierry Henry slams Inter coach Christian Chivu for Champions League crash out against Bodo/Glimt

Inter's European aspirations were left in ruins following a devastating and unforeseen exit from the Champions League at the hands of Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, who pulled off a 2-1 win in Italy to go through with a 5-2 aggregate advantage. This failure prompted a scathing assessment from Arsenal legend Henry on CBS Sports Golazo, where he delivered a blunt critique of the Nerazzurri’s current state under Christian Chivu. In a remarkable twist that highlights the shifting dynamics of Italian football, Henry boldly claimed that the most aesthetically pleasing and innovative football is no longer found at the historic San Siro, but rather at the ambitious Como, led by the visionary Fabregas.

Henry emphasised that while Inter might sit comfortably at the top of Serie A, their dominance feels almost accidental. "Inter is first in Italy almost by default," he said. "We've been talking about it for a long time. The team currently playing the best football in Italy is Como. We can discuss budgets and squad quality, but this is the current situation. You already asked me last week where the Italian teams stand, and unfortunately the situation is clear.

"Bodo/Glimt is a good team, without a doubt. But Inter lost their coach, and starting over with a new one isn't easy. This isn't an attack on Chivu: the question was whether there would be criticism. Yes, in the Champions League, yes. Less so in the league, because they have a significant advantage. "