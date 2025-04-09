Cat Macario and Alyssa Thompson impress, can't overcome uneven performances in midfield and backline: Winners and losers from the youthful USWNT's 2-1 loss to Brazil

Top-tier performances from Macario and Thompson, lackluster from the rest as Brazil rebound in Olympic final rematch

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The USWNT didn't waste much time getting the capacity PayPal Stadium crowd rocking Tuesday night, scoring just 34 seconds into the game thanks to a driving run from Alyssa Thompson and a follow-up tap-in finish from Catarina Macario.

Brazil later equalized with a far post finish from former NWSL MVP Kerolin, keeping the USWNT on their toes constantly with smart wide play and tricky runs in behind. However, the rematch of the 2024 Olympic gold medal game - not to mention the USWNT's 2-0 win over the same Brazil side Saturday night in Los Angeles - didn't come with the same Hollywood happy ending.

In front of a soldout stadium of 18,000, the U.S. women's national team fell 2-1 to Brazil.

Article continues below

In true Emma Hayes fashion, the U.S. boss completely shook up the roster on Tuesday, fielding the youngest lineup in her 20-game tenure. Captain Emily Sonnett entered the match with 106 caps, while the rest of the starting XI totaled only 81. Lily Yohannes, just 17, started as the 10, while Avery Patterson, 22, earned her first start for the senior team and second-ever cap - the first one coming on Saturday night.

Also in the starting XI was 19-year old Gisele Thompson, who joined her sister in the XI, and 19-year old Claire Hutton out of Kansas City Current. Average age of this starting goup? 22.

The game was a battle, from the first minute until the last, with Brazil finding more openings up top than they did on Saturday, and the USWNT playing a more relaxed in the midfield than usual. Just when the crowd thought that the game might end in a 1-1 result, Brazil came knocking in extra time thanks to a 90+5 minute goal from Amanda. That sealed just the second loss in Hayes' 20-game tenure with the USWNT - but also the second in the last three games.

GOAL look at the winners and losers from the USWNT's 2-1 loss to Brazil.