+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModeloDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
CasemiroGetty
Harry Sherlock

Casemiro to LEAVE Man Utd! Red Devils confirm that veteran midfielder will depart at the end of the season when his contract expires

Casemiro is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, the midfielder and the club have confirmed. The 33-year-old has remained a key member of the Old Trafford squad this season but will seek pastures new this summer.

  • Casemiro to depart

    United have confirmed that Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the season, upon the expiration of his contract. The Brazil international is now 33, and has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term, but he will seek pastures new upon the end of the season. 

    United posted a statement, which read: "Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer, upon the expiry of his contract.

    "The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date.

    "A serial winner, Casemiro was unveiled at Old Trafford in August 2022, and quickly became a fan favourite due to his combative nature and ability to score goals at crucial times.

    "The Brazil captain played a major role in helping United to win the 2023 Carabao Cup, scoring a header in a colossal performance against Newcastle United. The 33-year-old also won the Emirates FA Cup in 2024.

    "Supporters will have the opportunity to recognise Casemiro’s contributions at the final home game of the season, against Nottingham Forest."

    More to follow... 

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN