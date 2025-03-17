This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
casemiro(C)Getty Images
Rahul Chalke

Casemiro salary: How much does Manchester United star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

FinancePremier LeagueManchester UnitedCasemiro

Everything you need to know about Casemiro's salary playing Manchester United

Casemiro arrived at Manchester United after spending nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid, having won every trophy available with Los Blancos before deciding to move to the Premier League for a new challenge.

Casemiro has been a regular for the Premier League side ever since, even if he has not quite hit the heights of his Madrid spell at Old Trafford, while also being one of the top earners in the squad and across the league.

But exactly how much does he earn at Manchester United?

Article continues below

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross

Next Match