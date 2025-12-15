AFP
Carlo Ancelotti locked in talks over his future as Brazil boss as 2026 World Cup looms
Ancelotti in talks to extend with Brazil
Brazil and Ancelotti have entered discussions over extending the Italian’s contract beyond the 2026 World Cup, as per The Athletic. The Brazilian confederation is keen to secure Ancelotti’s services through to 2030, signalling a desire to build a long-term project rather than limiting his role to a single-tournament cycle.
Ancelotti was appointed in May on an initial one-year deal that runs until the conclusion of the World Cup. His arrival marked a historic shift in Brazilian national football team policy, with the 66-year-old becoming the nation’s first foreign head coach after departing Real Madrid at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Since taking charge, Ancelotti has overseen the final stretch of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying campaign and a series of international friendlies. While results have been mixed, Brazil secured qualification and maintained their record of reaching every World Cup, easing early pressure and strengthening the CBF’s confidence in the Italian's leadership.
CBF president previously talked about Ancelotti extension
CBF president Samir Xaud publicly confirmed in November that discussions over Ancelotti’s future were viewed positively by the federation. Speaking about the possibility of extending the coach’s stay, he said: “I see this conversation in a positive light.”
Xaud stressed that the decision would depend on alignment between both parties and highlighted the importance of stability at national team level. “He already said in an interview that it depends on both sides,” the CBF chief added. “I always believe in building a working relationship.”
The president concluded by underlining his belief that the conditions are in place for a longer partnership. “Everything is there for it to succeed,” Xaud said, reflecting the federation’s growing conviction that Ancelotti is the right figure to lead Brazil through the next World Cup cycle and beyond.
Ancelotti's early period shows trial and error
Ancelotti’s appointment was the culmination of a prolonged pursuit by the CBF, who viewed him as the ideal candidate to restore stability after a turbulent period. He replaced Dorival Junior, who was dismissed in March after just 14 months in charge following inconsistent performances and results in World Cup qualification.
Despite inheriting a squad under pressure, Ancelotti quickly steadied the ship. He took charge of Brazil’s final four qualifying matches, recording two wins, one draw and one defeat. Brazil finished fifth in South America’s round-robin standings, an unremarkable position by historical standards but enough to secure qualification and protect their proud record.
Beyond competitive fixtures, Ancelotti has used friendlies to experiment and assess his options. Brazil beat South Korea and Senegal, while suffering defeats to Japan and drawing with Tunisia, results that offered mixed signals but valuable insight. The overall picture has been one of optimism, with the federation prioritising structure and long-term planning over short-term perfection.
Strong World Cup showing will ensure Ancelotti extends
Attention now turns to whether Brazil and Ancelotti can finalise an extension that would see him remain in charge until 2030. Such a deal would underline the CBF’s commitment to continuity and reflect their belief that sustained success will require time rather than constant managerial turnover.
In the shorter term, Ancelotti’s focus will be on preparing Brazil for the 2026 World Cup, where they are desperate to end a title drought that stretches back to 2002. Brazil have exited at the quarter-final stage in the last two tournaments, increasing the pressure on the Italian to deliver on the sport’s biggest stage.
Brazil have already discovered their group-stage opponents for next summer’s tournament, with all three matches set to be played in the United States. They will face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, and how Ancelotti navigates that campaign may ultimately determine whether his talks with the CBF mark the beginning of a long reign or the beginning of the end of a relatively short spell in charge.
