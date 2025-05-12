Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid exit confirmed! Revered Italian to end glittering Bernabeu tenure by taking Brazil job as Xabi Alonso waits in the wings

C. AncelottiBrazilReal MadridLaLiga

Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after the club's final La Liga match of the season to take charge of Brazil as head coach.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team as head coach
  • Will leave Real Madrid after final La Liga match
  • Xabi Alonso set to replace the Italian coach
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match