Carlo Ancelotti not planning to call Neymar up to Brazil squad for March friendlies

According to ESPN, the early state championship exit has not technically pushed Neymar further away from the squad, but it echoes a pre-existing decision. The reality is that the former Barcelona and PSG superstar was never part of the initial plan for the upcoming high-profile friendlies. Ancelotti is focused on a specific rebuilding process that prioritises physical readiness over reputation, especially as the 2026 World Cup looms large on the horizon.

Brazil are scheduled to travel to the United States for two significant tests against France and Croatia in March. These fixtures, set to take place in Boston and Orlando, are viewed as the final laboratory for Ancelotti before he has to commit to his tournament roster. However, the Italian tactician has decided that Neymar will not be part of this specific window, preferring to let the attacker find his rhythm at club level following his recovery from a long-term injury lay-off.

Everyone at the CBF is monitoring Neymar's situation and his evolution on the pitch, but the planning was never to have him in the final commitments before the ultimate call-up. The expectation was that the attacker would return gradually in February, regain rhythm after injury, and evolve for Santos before being remembered by the national team again. For Ancelotti, the priority remains seeing how other components of the squad gel without the traditional focal point of the attack.