'Do what I'm telling you!' – Carlo Ancelotti berates Chelsea sensation Estevao during Brazil training session and issues clear ultimatum

Estevao found out the hard way during the October international break that Carlo Ancelotti's calm exterior does not extend to moments where discipline and concentration are compromised. As Brazil prepared for a friendly against South Korea last month, reports claim the teenager repeatedly ignored instructions to aggressively press the full-back during a tactical exercise. After several warnings, Ancelotti stopped the session and delivered a fierce reprimand in front of the entire squad.

The Brazil boss allegedly shouted: "I only speak once. Either you do what I'm telling you, or you're out of the team," according to Globo Esporte. It was a clear message that the youngster's spectacular talent would not exempt him from rigorous standards within the Brazil national team setup.

The tough love had an immediate effect. Estevao responded by scoring twice in the subsequent 5-0 win, and since then has continued to impress in the famous yellow shirt of Brazil. Despite the stern warning, Ancelotti has made it clear he sees the 18-year-old as a major part of his long-term plans, provided that he fully commits to tactical discipline.