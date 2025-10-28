Getty Images Sport
'I can't wait' - LAFC star Son Heung-min reveals Tottenham homecoming plan
Son promises emotional return to north London
From his arrival in 2015 after spells at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, to his final act as captain lifting the Europa League trophy in 2025, Son embodied passion and dedication. He played 445 games and scored 173 goals, becoming not just a fan favourite but a symbol of loyalty in an era when few players stay long enough to become club icons. However, his final game in Tottenham colours came thousands of miles away during a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in Seoul. The lack of a proper farewell never sat right with Son. Now, as he plans a return to north London, fans are preparing for what could be one of the most emotional days in the club’s recent history.
In an interview with Shoot for Love, Son spoke with his trademark humility as he described his longing to reunite with the Spurs faithful.
"I definitely think this is the right time to say, because at the time the transfer was going on and the last game was in Korea, obviously I will go back to London to see all the Spurs fans," he said. "I think I deserve to say goodbye in front of all of them, and also, they deserve to see me in a physical sense to say goodbye. It’s going to be a very emotional day as well, but I think I definitely can’t wait to go back to London and see all the Spurs fans."
Shining in LA: A new chapter of stardom for Son
Since making the transatlantic switch, Son has adapted to life in Los Angeles with ease. The Korean forward has been electric for LAFC, scoring nine goals and assisting three more in just 10 league games. His influence extends far beyond the field as LAFC’s social media engagement has exploded by an astonishing 594 per cent, generating a mind-blowing 34 billion views worldwide since his arrival. Merchandise sales have soared, too, as Son’s LAFC jersey is now outselling those of global icons, including Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.
European shores are still an option for Son
While Son appears fully committed to LAFC, European football may not be done with him yet. According to The Sun, the forward could be offered a short-term loan spell back in Europe during the MLS off-season due to the alleged presence of a 'Beckham Clause' in his contract, following the same path blazed by ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham during his LA Galaxy days. The former England skipper famously joined AC Milan twice while in MLS, and reports suggest that the Italian giants are already interested in repeating history with Son. However, Milan are not alone. There’s growing speculation that Tottenham could explore a stunning reunion, giving Son the chance to wear the white shirt once more, even if only for a few months. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich, home to his old strike partner Harry Kane, have been linked with a possible move, while Barcelona are said to be monitoring the situation closely, according to Fichajes. Son’s long-term plans are already intertwined with one major goal, which is the 2026 World Cup. By staying fit and competitive, he’ll be perfectly placed to lead South Korea into another global campaign. However, to maintain his sharpness, a European return before that tournament could be immensely beneficial.
Son's long-term future secured at LAFC
Son’s deal with LAFC runs until 2027, with options that could keep him in Los Angeles through the 2029 MLS season. For now, he remains focused on helping LAFC reclaim the MLS Cup, a title they last won in 2022, when another Spurs icon, Gareth Bale, sealed victory. Son is set to get back in action on October 29, against Austin in game one of the first round of the playoffs.
