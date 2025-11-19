Can Chelsea end their Barcelona hoodoo? League phase clash can give Blues a huge boost in pursuit of Women's Champions League glory

These two have met plenty in recent years. After facing off in the Champions League final back in 2021, the pair have, quite incredibly, clashed in the semi-finals in three of the four seasons since. However, despite those regular meetings at the top level, it's hard to call it a rivalry because of how much Barca have dominated the head-to-head, losing just one of those seven matches.
Some Chelsea fans will have been dismayed by this draw, then. On the other hand, some will have been excited by the chance to have another go at the Catalans. What has unfolded since the fixtures were confirmed, too, will have given the Blues even more confidence going into this game, with there perhaps no better time for the champions of England to get another win over a team that has had their number unlike any other foe in recent years.