'Cameras have to be on me' - Pep Guardiola sarcastically admits berating Man City players helps him 'sleep with incredible satisfaction' after on-pitch Jack Grealish tirade
Pep Guardiola sarcastically claimed he "sleeps with satisfaction" after berating Manchester City players in public after tirade with Jack Grealish.
- Guardiola hit out at Grealish after Arsenal draw
- Went on a rant on the pitch at the midfielder
- Put in a sarcastic jibe when asked about the confrontation