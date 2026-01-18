Burna Boy spotlights African culture & heritage ahead of AFCON final as Nigerian icon drops new music video featuring Eduardo Camavinga, Nico Williams & more
African culture & sport in the spotlight
Burna Boy's long-term initiative aims to put African culture, sport and influence in the spotlight, harnessing the global profile of the Grammy Award-winning artist and elite footballers such as Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga and Nico Williams of Athletic Club, both of whom have proud African heritage. Described as a 'cultural offering', the project will see the singer and his roster of athletes give back to their fans in a celebration of their shared heritage.
The first instalment of that is Burna Boy's uplifting, powerful brand-new single, 'For Everybody', which dropped on Friday alongside a music video featuring a host of big names past and present from the football sphere, including Camavinga, Nico and Inaki Williams, Eder Militao, Asisat Oshoala, Odion Ighalo and Claude Makelele.
- Sporty Group
'Africa has always shaped the world'
Speaking on the launch of his new campaign, Burna Boy said: "This project is about ownership. Ownership of our culture, our stories, and our global influence. Africa has always shaped the world; this is us showing it deliberately, on our own terms, and at the highest level."
Burna Boy drops 'For Everybody'
Directed by renowned American music video specialist Dave Meyers, the video - created in partnership with consumer internet and media company Sporty Group - features striking choreography from Shay Latukolan and aims to showcase the 'emotional and physical energies' that are at the heart of African sport - 'ambition, rhythm and global impact'.
Drawing influence from football, culture and community, the video incorporates all the elements that are at the heart of Burna Boy's new overall initiative, with fashion and symbolic storytelling also taking centre stage. The singer's lyrics focus on resilience, legacy and 'the power of collective momentum' in a tribute to the African icons making an impact on and off the pitch.
"This one is for the culture - for everyone carrying our sound, our spirit and our story around the world," Burna Boy said.
Watch the music video
Just the beginning of Burna Boy's project
Released ahead of the AFCON final between Senegal and hosts Morocco in Rabat on Sunday, this is just the beginning of Burna Boy's new creative project. The long-term platform will use the mediums of music, fashion, sport, film and ownership to strengthen ownership of African narratives, on the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter's terms.