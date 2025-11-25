Burglary horror for Jamie and Rebekah Vardy as gang raids Cremonese star's Italian villa

The Daily Mail has reported that three men gained entry to the Vardys' £2 million property by the shores of Lake Garda in the town of Salo - around an hour's drive from Cremona - via a window. The break-in happened on Sunday, when Cremonese were hosting Roma at the intimate Stadio Giovanni Zini.

The report states that £80,000 worth of valuables, including jewellery and cash, were taken from the house. However, security cameras are believed to have picked up the thieves, who are likely to have scouted the house to learn when it would be empty, coming and going via their chosen entry point.

Local police captain Giacomo Tessarolo told the Daily Mail: "We have CCTV which shows the individuals entering the house through a window that was left open. They were on the premises for several minutes before escaping with the [Patek Philippe] watch and several other high value items. There was a woman inside, not his wife but the baby sitter. The theft was discovered when some of Vardy's friends returned to the house and found items on the floor and it had evidently been broken into."

Rebekah Vardy was at the Cremonese game when the incident took place.