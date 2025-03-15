Bukayo Saka to return for Real Madrid clash?! Arsenal target huge Champions League tie for England star's injury comeback
Mikel Arteta is hopeful Bukayo Saka will make his long-awaited return from injury before Arsenal's Champions League tie against Real Madrid in April.
- Saka has not played for Arsenal since December due to hamstring problem
- England star is 'stepping up' his training according to Arteta
- Arsenal optimistic Saka will be fit for quarter-final against Real