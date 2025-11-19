Getty Images Sport
Bukayo Saka set to sign new contract with Arsenal until 2030 as talks with Gunners in 'final stages'
Arsenal lock down Saka
Saka's current contract runs until 2027 but an agreement has been struck for the forward to sign an extension until 2030, according to RMC Sport. Negotiations are ongoing but both sides are now confident of reaching an agreement soon. Arsenal would like the new deal to be signed off before the end of the year as they look to secure the future of one of their brightest stars. Saka joined Arsenal at the age of seven and has come all the way through the academy and into the first team in north London.
Saka hungry for trophies at Arsenal
Saka spoke about his future earlier this year, making it clear he wants to win trophies. He told reporters: “I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge. It is pretty clear, the fans know how much I love them. You saw when I came on on Tuesday, they love me back. So it is a good relationship. I am really happy to be hear and I am focused on winning. I don’t think anyone is really in a rush. I have got two years left on my contract so it’s pretty relaxed. Everyone knows my thoughts and I’ve let you guys know as well, so I don’t think there is much else really.”
The forward won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2020 but was an unused substitute in the final. He'll be hoping he can add more silverware in the current campaign, with the Gunners currently top of the standings in the Premier League and the Champions League.
Saka to follow in Saliba's footsteps
Saka is set to follow in William Saliba's footsteps by penning new terms at Arsenal. The Frenchman extended his existing deal at the end of September, leaving manager Mikel Arteta thrilled.
He told the club's media: "William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day. Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club. We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies."
Andrea Berta, the club's sporting director, added: “We’re so happy that William has committed his future to us to be part of what we’re building here. In the last three seasons, William has become an incredible defender whose composure, intelligence and physical presence make him one of the best in the world. He will continue his development with Arsenal to reach new heights. His consistency, maturity, and ability to influence matches will continue to be a big asset for us and we’re looking forward to many more great performances from him at the heart of our defence.”
Arsenal are also reportedly hoping to secure the long-term futures of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber once Saka's new contract has been completed.
Arsenal heading for crunch fixtures
Saka is back with Arsenal after international duty with England and is gearing up for some huge fixtures with the Gunners. Arteta's side face a north London derby against neighbours Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday and then face Bayern in the Champions League. Arsenal and Bayern two of only three teams left in the competition with a 100% record, meaning something will have to give at the Emirates in a week's time. The Gunners then head to Chelsea for another huge Premier League fixture.
