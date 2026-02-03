Bukayo Saka primed to miss crucial run of Arsenal games despite optimistic return date being set for injured winger

Saka was included in Arsenal's starting XI for Saturday's trip to Leeds but had to drop out of the squad after suffering an injury in the warm-up. It mattered little on the day to the Gunners, who were far too strong for their opponents as they ran out 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Martin Zubimendi, Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus.

However, with some important games coming up as Arsenal target success in four competitions, the north London giants will be keen to have their star player available sooner rather than later.

Speaking after Saturday's win, manager Arteta said: "We don't know yet. He had a little niggle in the warm-up."

Before Tuesday's semi-final second leg, he added: "We have to wait. Today he was better but we have to wait and see how he responds, and then make the decision.

"It doesn't look like something too serious. Whether he's going to be available for tomorrow or the weekend, we'll see."