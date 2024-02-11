Bukayo Saka brings up incredible Arsenal milestone aged just 22 with goal in first-half demolition of West Ham

Bukayo Saka brings up incredible Arsenal milestone aged just 22 with goal in first-half demolition of West HamRichard MillsGetty ImagesBukayo SakaArsenalWest Ham UnitedPremier LeagueWest Ham United vs ArsenalBukayo Saka brought up an impressive milestone as Arsenal blew away West Ham in the first-half of their London Stadium clash.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal 4-0 before the break Saliba, Saka, Gabriel, and Trossard scoreSaka brings up impressive milestone