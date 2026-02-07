Bruno saw the future! Man Utd star Fernandes claims he knew Michael Carrick would be a 'great' manager after interim spell as Red Devils make it four wins in a row against Tottenham

Fernandes set United on their way to victory by master-minding the corner that led to Bryan Mbeumo scoring the first goal of the game, after Cristian Romero had been sent off. He knocked in Diogo Dalot's cross to score his sixth Premier League goal of the season and clinch the win, which strengthen's Carrick's hopes of being named United boss on a permanent basis.

Fernandes praised Carrick's leadership of the team and he said he knew all along that the former United midfielder would make a good coach after seeing first-hand his management style in 2021. Carrick took charge of the Red Devils for three games after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, beating Unai Emery's Villareal in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League while drawing at Chelsea.

Across both spells, Carrick's record in charge of United reads six wins, one draw and zero defeats.