'We needed to improve the team' - Bruno Fernandes reveals what he asked Man Utd for before signing new Old Trafford contract

Getty Images SportSoham Mukherjee'We needed to improve the team' - Bruno Fernandes reveals what he asked Man Utd for before signing new Old Trafford contractB. FernandesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueBruno Fernandes wanted Manchester United to "improve the team" before signing a new contract at Old Trafford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFernandes to stay at OT until 2027 Wanted more firepower to compete with the bestImpressed with the work put in by INEOSArticle continues below